Omar Ayub on warpath against Rana Sanaullah

Sanaullah is inept to carry out duties as federal minister, claims Omar Ayub

30 May,2023 10:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Tuesday berated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying the latter was "inept" to carry out his duties as a federal minister.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ayub took a swipe at Mr Sanaullah, saying, "Rana Sanaulah's actions and statements in the past few days have raised serious questions about his cognitive abilities to function as a minister".

Earlier today, Mr Sanaullah said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be tried in a military court over the May 9 vandalism.

Talking to a private news channel, Mr Sanaullah accused the deposed premier of "personally planning attacks" on military installations before his arrest, adding that to substantiate this claim, there was also evidence.