Ali Muhammad, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after transient relief

Pakistan Pakistan Ali Muhammad, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after transient relief

Ali Muhammad, Shehryar Afridi arrested again after being released from Adiala Jail

30 May,2023 06:43 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was rearrested from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The jail administration said, "Ali Muhammad Khan has been released after the completion of his detention period. Ali Muhammad has been released on the order of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC)".

On the other hand, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi had also been arrested again after being released from Adiala Jail. According to the police, Mr Afridi was arrested under MPO. Earlier, the PTI leader was released after completing 15 days of detention.