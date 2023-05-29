Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan exchange views on political situation

Pakistan Pakistan Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan exchange views on political situation

Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan discuss their roles in ongoing political situation

29 May,2023 04:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) exodus continues, former senior leaders of the party, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan discussed the political situation of the country on Monday.

Mr Tareen met Mr Khan at his residence, during which the two leaders had a detailed discussion on their roles in the current political situation.

Senior politician Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, and Saeed Akbar Nawani were present at the meeting.

On Sunday, former member of National Assembly from Pakpattan Mohammad Shah Khagga met Mr Tareen. Mr Nawani and Awn were also present in the meeting.

Insiders said that they discussed current political situation of the country and future course of action.

Meanwhile, Tareen has also been reaching out to politicians from Karachi, inner Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the purpose.

Fawad Chaudhry, Shaukat Tarin

According to insiders, Fawad Chaudhry and Shaukat Tarin have also contacted Mr Tareen.

They said that the two leaders, who recently quit the PTI, also discussed the future strategy with Tareen.

He reportedly consulted them on the name of his new party.

However, Fawad denied the reports, saying that he had already announced that he was taking a ‘break’ from politics.

He said that he has no plans to remain in politics.

The insiders revealed that many political families from Muzzafargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran, Multan, and Rajanpur were expected to join Tareen’s new party.

