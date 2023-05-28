PTI 'deserters' continue meetings with Jahangir Tareen

28 May,2023 03:30 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters have been rallying around former party stalwart and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen who has announced that he is forming a new political party.

On Sunday, former member of National Assembly from Pakpattan Mohammad Shah Khagga met Tareen. Former Punjab Assembly member Saeed Akbar Niwani and Special Assistant Aon Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

Insiders said that they discussed current political situation of the country and future course of action.

Meanwhile, Tareen has also been reaching out to politicians from Karachi, inner Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the purpose.

Fawad Chaudhry, Shaukat Tarin

According to insiders, Fawad Chaudhry and Shaukat Tarin have also contacted Tareen.

They said that the two leaders, who recently quit the PTI, also discussed the future strategy with Tareen.

He reportedly consulted them on the name of his new party.

However, Fawad denied the reports, saying that he had already announced that he was taking a ‘break’ from politics.

He said that he has no plans to remain in politics.

The insiders revealed that many political families from Muzzafargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran, Multan, and Rajanpur were expected to join Tareen’s new party.

