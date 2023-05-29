Can Nawaz Sharif get relief as law approved to get review of SC verdicts?

Law says it is necessary to ensure the fundamental right to justice

29 May,2023 04:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major development, President Arif Alvi on Monday signed the Supreme Court Review and Judgment Bill 2023 on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, officially making it an act of parliament.

The Supreme Court Review and Judgment Act 2023 means former premier Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen – the former PTI leader but now a nemesis of Imran Khan – can now challenge their disqualification from holding any public office – a possibility that will have long-term consequences for the country’s politics.

During the day, as the Supreme Court resumed the hearing of the matter concerning holding elections for Punjab Assembly on May 14, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan said the legislation had come into effect from May 26, as he raised objections to the three-member bench.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is heading the bench with Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar being the other two members.

The Supreme Court Review and Judgment Act says it is necessary to ensure the fundamental right to justice by providing for a “meaningful review” of the apex court’s judgements and orders in the exercise of the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction, as described in Article 184 of the Constitution.