Pakistan meets all IMF conditions: Dar

Ishaq Dar said that some powers do not want economic stability in Pakistan.

29 May,2023 03:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the incumbent government splendidly accomplished all the required conditions of International Monetary Fund.

In an interview with a private television on Sunday, the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that some powers do not want economic as well as political stability in Pakistan.

He said that the national economy was deteriorated during the four-year rule of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He said record inflation was witnessed during Imran Khan's tenure. Ishaq Dar said Imran Khan's government did not honour agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

