MQM-P expresses concern over irregularities in census

The MQM-P Rabita Committee said no irregularity in census would be accepted.

29 May,2023 03:00 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An important meeting of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee was held in Bahadurabad on Sunday during which overall political and economic situation of the country were discussed.

The meeting of the MQM-P Rabita Committee, chaired by its Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, expressed serious concern over the recently completed seventh population census.

According to a party spokesperson, MQM-P's reservations on census were discussed in details. The participants expressed grave concern over the irregularities in the recent census.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that census is our red line vowed that no irregularity would be accepted.

