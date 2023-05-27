Attack on Jinnah House fulfils India's agenda: Mashal Malik

Pakistan Pakistan Attack on Jinnah House fulfils India's agenda: Mashal Malik

She says her hear in deep pain after seeing scenes after vandalism

27 May,2023 09:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Mashaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said India's agenda was behind the attack on Jinnah House.

Mashaal Malik visited Jinnah House Lahore where she was in deep anguish to see the scenes of the building after the burning and vandalism.

Talking to the media, she said that her heart was in deep pain after seeing Jinnah House highlighting that Kashmiri people expressed solidarity with Pakistan forces while again expressing her emotions through her words that May 9 event was included in the agenda of enemy country India.

Mashaal Malik mentioned there was talk of hanging Yasin Malik saying her husband was name of a movement and not a person alone. “I want to tell Modi that no Kashmiri is afraid of death,” she highlighted.