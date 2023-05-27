Former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar announces to quit PTI

27 May,2023 03:14 am

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Friday announced to quit the party over May 9 mayhem, Dunya News reported.

In a video message on Friday, Khusro Bakhtiar said "I can't go with the PTI's philosophy anymore." I had distanced myself from the PTI for the last one year. I also remained inactive as core committee member during that period, he said.

He said that the events of May 9 forced me to move away from the ideology of the PTI. He further said that I had informed the party leadership that confrontation with institutions would be harmful.

Earlier in the day, former special assistant to Punjab chief minister Firdous Ashiq Awan decided to leave the party after the May 9 violence.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Awan condemned the events that took place on May 9. She claimed that vandalism was planned at Zaman Park. "A conspiracy was hatched on a foreign agenda aimed at dishonouring country's institutions and pleasing foreign masters," she claimed.

Ms Awan said she was parting with the PTI over the party's violent and terrorist activities.

