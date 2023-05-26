Police fail to arrest Parvez Elahi; siege of his house continues

Police fail to arrest Parvez Elahi; siege of his house continues

Police are keeping up their siege around the PTI leader’s house till filing this report.

26 May,2023 05:06 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police failed to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Parvez Elahi on Thursday but keeping up their siege around the PTI leader’s house at the Zahoor Elahi Road till filing this report.

A heavy police contingent reached Parvez Elahi’s residence after the cancellation of his bail by an anti-corruption court. A case was lodged against PTI president at the Ghalib Market police station for interfering in the affairs of the state, while he is also accused of misusing power and irregularities in the development funds.

Sources said DIG Operations Sadiq Ali Dogar, SP Operations Model Town Ammara Sherazi, and SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf along with a heavy contingent of police reached the residence of Parvez Elahi.

The legal team of Parvez Elahi informed the police that he is not present in the house and they will cooperate with the police to search the house after showing the arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the PTI president said that the police searched the entire house and left empty-handed as Elahi was not present at home.

Sources said all roads leading to Mr Elahi's house were blocked. "Police also searched houses and a private school adjacent to Mr Elahi's residence," sources added.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court of Lahore rejected Mr Elahi's bail petition in a case of alleged corruption in development projects.

Mr Elahi's lawyer told the court that the former chief minister was suffering from chest pain and could not appear in the court.

The prosecution argued that the medical certificate submitted by Parvez Elahi’s counsel in court is fake.

The court dismissed the interim bail plea of Parvez Elahi on the ground of non-compliance and also rejected the PTI leaders’ request for a day attendance waiver.

