PTI in tatters as Maleeka Bokhari, Cheemas bid adieu to party

All released from Adiala jail today

26 May,2023 12:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In another shocking development, two prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema, quit party membership and all positions.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday night after they were released from Adiala jail. Leaders expressed their condemnation of the events that occurred on May 9.

Mr Cheema stated that he believed that those responsible for the attack on Jinnah House on May 9 should be punished according to the law. He also revealed that the lack of action to stop Imran Khan's narrative after the regime change was also a failure on his part.

Musarrat Cheema also expressed her regret for the tragic incident on May 9, calling it a "pity" and a "tragedy". She stated that her family's safety and security were her top priority and that she was therefore quitting politics and PTI for the time being.

Both were arrested after 9/5 incidents.

Earlier, PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari also announced resigning from party positions and "distanced herself" from the party.

The IHC ordered her release from the Adiala jail, where she had been detained for almost two week in connection with violent protests that erupted after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Addressing a presser, she said she strongly condemned "unconstitutional and illegal" attacks on military installations on May 9, adding that it was a sad day for every Pakistani.

“I want to spend my time with my family and concentrate on my profession,” she added.

She went on to say that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice, adding that peace should prevail in the country. “I’m under no pressure to quit the party,” he added.

A week ago, Ms Bokhari was arrested once again shortly after being released from custody.

Ms Bokhari was arrested outside Adiala Jail, where armed personnel of the Islamabad police apprehended the PTI leader and swiftly transported her to an undisclosed location.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to Twitter to write, "It’s very unfortunate educated young parliamentarians like Ms Bokahri forced to leave politics. She has been arrested twice under black law 3 MPO. Remained in jail for more then 15 days under tough conditions."

