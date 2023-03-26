NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Sindh

26 March,2023 08:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday confirmed that one death was reported in Sindh from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, 106 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio was 2.52 per cent, while 22 patients were in critical condition. As many as 4,213 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

413 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 24 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 5.81 per cent, while 179 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 10 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 5.59 per cent.

36 cases were confirmed from 551 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 6.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.