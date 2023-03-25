Elahi pins hopes on Supreme Court for 'saving constitution'

Pakistan Pakistan Elahi pins hopes on Supreme Court for 'saving constitution'

Pakistan's public is standing beside Imran Khan

25 March,2023 09:58 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Saturday the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) would not let the land of Pakistan become “a constitution-less land”.

His statement comes in the wake of the ECP’s announcement to postpone elections in Punjab until Oct 8 which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 30 after the SCP had ordered the electoral watchdog to hold elections in Punjab and KP within ninety days of the dissolution of provincial assemblies.

He said the whole nation was standing beside the apex court to save the constitution at a meeting with PTI KP leaders ahead of the PTI’s power show at the Minar-i-Pakistan . “Today the party will write history and it will start the journey of getting rid of incompetent rulers”, he added.

Former Punjab CM said the Punjab caretaker government had resorted to “lowly tactics” by barricading the city adding that tsunami of people would fail them. “Pakistan’s public is standing beside Mr Khan and that is the reason why the rulers are not announcing elections”, he added. President Dr Arif Alvi, he said, had indicted PM Shehbaz in his letter.



