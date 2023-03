Police raid house of Farrukh Habib's in-laws for his arrest

Police did not arrest anyone

25 March,2023 08:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday conducted an unsuccessful raid on the house of PTI leader Farrukh Habib’s in-laws for his arrest.

Reports said that the police left after searching the house.