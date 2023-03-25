Sanaullah says 'traitor' using Minar-e-Pakistan to perpetuate lies

Pakistan Pakistan Sanaullah says 'traitor' using Minar-e-Pakistan to perpetuate lies

Sanaullah says ‘traitor’ using Minar-e-Pakistan to perpetuate lies

25 March,2023 05:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Saturday saying the traitor was spreading lies at an important site of Minar-e-Pakistan.

Targeting Imran Khan, he said PTI chief should not be allowed to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan due to his ‘anti-state’ activities adding his stance now not focused on anti-America slogan.

He said Imran Khan wanted real freedom from constitution, law, Toshakhana, foreign funding and Teryan cases.

Mr Sanaullah added Imran Khan wanted real freedom to make every institution and its leader his subservient and the nation had seen before his movement at the D chowk.

The minister highlighted that Imran Khan wanted complete freedom to start looting and plundering in the country again.