PTI challenges ECP's show cause notice in prohibited funding in IHC

Pleads to stop the proceedings until verdict is announced

25 March,2023 04:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the show-cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to PTI chief Imran Khan in connection with the prohibited funding case.

The petition sought time to defend the notice adding that the IHC had ordered to initiate a formal proceeding against the notice but the ECP did not follow the order. “The ECP has also refused to review the evidence”, the petition added.

The plea stated that the ECP’s objections to the PTI’s request seeking the production of witnesses were also in contravention of the IHC’s orders. “The ECP did not issue notice via legitimate authority and court should annul it and stop the proceedings until the verdict is announced”, the plea added.