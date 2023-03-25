ATC dismisses interim bails of Fawad, Hammad, Farrukh

Extends bails of Rashid, Ijaz Ch till April 4

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday dismissed interim bails of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib for no-show at court in a case registered against them for committing violence, vandalism, murder, attempt to murder and meddling in official affairs during Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rally.

Anti-terrorism court judge heard the petition. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib did not appear before court. The court dismissed their interim bails for not appearing in the court.

The Race Course police had registered cases against PTI leaders under 12 different sections including terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, vandalism, and obstructing law enforcers in performance of their official duties.

Separately, PTI leaders Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry appeared before anti-terrorism court. The court allowed both leaders to go after marking their attendance. The court extended their interim bails till April 4.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Buttar issued Robkar (release documents) of 93 PTI workers who were arrested on charges of vandalism and terrorism during the police operation in Zaman Park.

The PTI workers submitted Rs50,000 surety bonds each against their release. The court yesterday accepted the bail petitions of 93 PTI workers against Rs50,000 surety bonds.