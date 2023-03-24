Elahi sees PML-N accepting defeat by 'postponing' Punjab Assembly elections

24 March,2023 11:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was accepting its defeat by “postponing” the Punjab Assembly elections.

Lahore High Court Bar President Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and Lahore Bar President Rana Intizar Hussain called on Mr Elahi. On this occasion, in connection with the constitutional issues related to the postponement of Punjab Assembly elections, discussions were made.

Mr Elahi claimed the incumbent government had violated Article 6 by postponing the elections.

Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mr Elahi said the job of the electoral watchdog was to conduct elections, claiming the ECP had exceeded its constitutional powers.

On Wednesday, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were of no importance.

Mr Elahi was expressing his views during his meetup with PTI stalwarts including Raja Basharat and Mehmoodur Rasheed. He said, "The journey of progress, which was started during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan, has now been stopped by the incumbent government."

“The country was facing consequences at the global level due to the wrong policies of its inept rulers. Nothing has been done by the rulers, who made claims about taking the country out of economic woes”, he added.

Speaking about the "growing popularity" of Mr Khan, Mr Elahi said, "Despite all the restrictions imposed on Imran Khan, his popularity graph is way above average. Imran continues to captivate the attention of the international media."

This is for the first time in the country’s history that people are quite concerned about managing to observe fasts, he lamented.

Bashing the political opponents, Mr Elahi said, "Despite the masses' longing for free flour, the rulers are keeping themselves busy with the distribution of laptops."

He claimed the PTI leaders and workers had been arrested to stop the party from staging its electoral campaign. “The masses will not let the incompetent rulers to escape elections, no matter what tactics they are resorted to,” Mr Elahi said.

Stressing the need for pouring onto streets against the "corrupt mafia", Mr Elahi claimed Interior Minister Rana Sanullah and PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz were running the campaign against the judiciary.

He vowed to not let anybody to violate the constitutional and political rights.

