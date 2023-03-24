Court grants one-day transit remand of Hassaan Niazi to Quetta police

Police took Hassaan Khan Niazi from Islamabad police station and left for Quetta.

24 March,2023 04:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district court on Friday approved one-day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and PTI focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi to the Quetta police.

The Quetta police had requested a transit remand to produce Hassaan Khan Niazi before the judicial magistrate of Quetta, which was approved by the court.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas handed over Mr Niazi to the Quetta police on one-day remand. The court ordered that Niazi should be produced by the investigating officer in the court on March 25.

Later, the Quetta police took him from the Islamabad police station. A team of the Quetta police had reached the Islamabad court on Friday, seeking the PTI leader’s remand.

On March 18, a case was registered against him at the Quetta Airport police station. Earlier, a bail plea was filed in the district court Islamabad on behalf of Hassaan Niazi.

A district and sessions court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking an extension in the physical remand of Hassaan Niazi and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with intervening in the affairs of the state.

Mr Niazi was presented before Magistrate Mureed Abbas on completion of his five-day physical remand and the investigation officer pleaded to the court for extending the remand, saying his accomplice had been found but the pistol and vehicle were yet to be found. However, the court rejected the plea.