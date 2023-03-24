Rain proves mixed blessing in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Rain proves mixed blessing in Punjab

24 March,2023 02:59 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Downpour and strong wind kept weather pleasant in Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Friday.

The heavy rain took people by surprise in the city. It also rained in Gojra, Kamalia, Jhang and Khushab and low-lying areas in Rajanpur were inundated with rainwater.

At many places, the showers disrupted the routine activities and electricity supply. Several areas remained without power for hours due to faults.

The rain also affected crops, landing growers in hot waters.