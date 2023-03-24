Amjad Niazi, 63 others granted bail by Islamabad ATC in FJC case

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court has granted bail to Amjad Khan Niazi and 63 other party workers who were booked under the allegation of causing unrest outside the Federal Judicial Complex on March 18 when the former prime minister had appeared there for a court hearing.

The PTI leaders requested the bail that was accepted by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbasi on Friday, instructing them to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The Islamabad police claimed to have arrested more than 300 PTI supporters, getting accused of “incitement, arson, vandalism [and] attacks on police”.

Earlier, the police officials and PTI supporters confronted each other when Imran Khan arrived at the FJC last week to attend the Toshakhana hearing, resulting in making at least 25 people injured.