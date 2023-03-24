Sheikh Rashid seeks treason case against coalition govt over delay in polls

AML chief says govt has funds for their political luxuries but not for elections

24 March,2023 12:15 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday called for initiating treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution against the members of ruling coalition for delaying elections in Punjab.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the PTI had dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so elections could be held in 90 days. “Article 6 should be imposed on the occupant group in a week otherwise, anything can happen in the country,” he wrote.

He hoped that there would be clarity on the constitutional crisis created by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Monday, adding that the PML-N was not interested in holding elections even in October as it was afraid of public.

“Where will the money come from for elections in October when its not available in April?” he questioned. “First, the country collapses economically and politically and then breaks apart,” the AML chief warned.

Lashing out at the “inexperienced” members of the government, he said the rulers had funds for their political luxuries but not for the elections. Mr Ahmed said he would meet PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence today.

He said Imran Khan was being offered grand political dialogue but, at the same time, arrests were being made and hurdles created in PTI’s gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. Saying the IMF deal and poverty were not their priorities, he said the government was afraid of clean sweep by Imran Khan in coming elections.

“A major legal battle is about to start,” he said as the PTI decided to challenge the ECP move to postpone elections in Punjab for more than five months.