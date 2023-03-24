NAB submits details of cases against Imran Khan in LHC

Two cases related to Toshakhana gifts and alleged monetary benefits are being probed by NAB

24 March,2023 10:14 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted details of cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The development comes as the former prime minister, who is facing several cases following his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April last, moved the high court to seek details of all cases registered against him in the country.

The anti-graft buster, in its report, said NAB Rawalpindi was investigating two cases against the PTI chief. One of them is related to retaining gifts from the Toshakhana and misuse of power while another probe is being conducted for alleged monetary benefits and concealing records from authorities.

It said both cases were currently at the inquiry stage, adding that call-up notice had been issued to the political leaders. The NAB has pleaded the high court to dispose of Imran Khan’s petition as it has submitted the details of the case.