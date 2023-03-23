Sehar Timings Mar 23 - Ramazan 1
LHR
04:40 AM
KHI
05:15 AM
ISB
04:43 AM
PWR
04:49 AM
QTA
05:11 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PTI leader criticizes release of water at Minar-e-Pakistan

PTI leader criticizes release of water at Minar-e-Pakistan

Pakistan

PTI leader criticizes release of water at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aslam Iqbal on Thursday strongly condemned the administration's decision to release water in the meeting place in Minar-i-Pakistan despite the permission granted by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Mr Iqbal labeled the move as "condemnable" and stated that it showed the "stupidity" of the current government.

Mr Iqbal criticized the tactics employed by the administration and accused them of disregarding the court's decision.

 

Related Topics
Lahore



Related News