PTI leader criticizes release of water at Minar-e-Pakistan

23 March,2023 08:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aslam Iqbal on Thursday strongly condemned the administration's decision to release water in the meeting place in Minar-i-Pakistan despite the permission granted by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Mr Iqbal labeled the move as "condemnable" and stated that it showed the "stupidity" of the current government.

Mr Iqbal criticized the tactics employed by the administration and accused them of disregarding the court's decision.