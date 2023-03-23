Pakistan Navy's second ship reaches Turkiye with 500 tons of aid for earthquake victims

23 March,2023 07:15 pm

ANKARA (Dunya News) - In a display of solidarity and humanitarian support, the Pakistan Navy's second ship arrived at the Turkish port of Mersin on Thursday carrying a large consignment of aid for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

The PNS Auxiliary delivered about 500 tons of relief supplies including winter tents, blankets and other essential items.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy stated this shipment of relief supplies was in addition to the aid delivered by another Pakistan Navy ship earlier making it a total of about 1500 tons of relief goods delivered to the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

To express solidarity with the affected people, a simple and dignified ceremony was organized at PNS Auxiliary, which was attended by military officials on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The Turkish Defense Minister also expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their assistance during this difficult time.

The provision of aid by Pakistan to the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria is a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.