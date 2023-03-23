Iftar Timings Mar 23 - Ramazan 1
Sharjeel accuses Imran of resorting to 'wicked tactics'

Pakistan

Memon berates JI

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had resorted to wicked tactics against the country.

Speaking to media, Mr Memon claimed, "Those people who kept on busy conspiring against the country, now openly supporting Imran Khan."

He took a jibe at the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), saying, "The JI was not only about elections from Karachi. The JI also rejected Karachi, like other places. It was due to the boycott of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that the JI got an opportunity." 

