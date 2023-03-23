Muslims from Northern countries to fast for more than 17 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Muslims from Northern countries to fast for more than 17 hours

Ramazan starts every year 10 to 12 days earlier than the previous year.

23 March,2023 03:36 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Holy month of Ramazan has started with its blessings in which Muslims around the world are organizing fasts with great zeal and fervour.

The duration of the fast during the entire month is usually between 12 and 18 hours from sunrise to sunset around the world.

Muslims living in southern countries such as Chile or New Zealand will fast for an average of 12 hours, while Muslims living in northern countries such as Iceland or Greenland will fast for more than 17 hours.

On the other hand, for Muslims living in the Northern Hemisphere, the fasting hours will be slightly shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031.

As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar Hijri calendar in which months consist of 29 or 30 days, Ramazan starts every year 10 to 12 days earlier than the previous year.

Since the lunar year is 11 days shorter than the solar year, Ramazan will occur twice in the year 2030, first starting on January 5 and then starting on December 25.

Here are the cities with short duration of fasting around the globe

Singapore: 13 hours

Nairobi, Kenya: 13 hours

Luanda, Angola: 13 hours

Jakarta, Indonesia: 13 hours

Brasilia, Brazil: 13 hours

Harare, Zimbabwe: 13 hours

Johannesburg, South Africa: 13 hours

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 hours

Celdad del Este, Paraguay: 12 hours

Cape Town, South Africa: 12 hours

Montevideo, Uruguay: 12 hours

Canberra, Australia: 12 hours

Puerto Montt, Chile: 12 hours

Christchurch, New Zealand: 12 hours

Cities with longer durations of fasting

Nook, Greenland: 17 hours

Reykjavik, Iceland: 17 hours

Helsinki, Finland: 17 hours

Stockholm, Sweden: 17 hours

Glasgow, Scotland: 17 hours

Amsterdam, Netherlands: 16 hours

Warsaw, Poland: 16 hours

London, United Kingdom: 16 hours

Astana, Kazakhstan: 16 hours

Brussels, Belgium: 16 hours

Paris, France: 15 hours

Zurich, Switzerland: 15 hours

Bucharest, Romania: 15 hours

Ottawa, Canada: 15 hours

Sofia, Bulgaria: 15 hours

Rome, Italy: 15 hours

Madrid, Spain: 15 hours

Sarajevo, Bosnia: 15 hours

Lisbon, Portugal: 14 hours

Athens, Greece: 14 hours

Beijing, China: 14 hours

Washington DC, USA: 14 hours

Pyongyang, North Korea: 14 hours

Ankara, Turkey: 14 hours

Rabat, Morocco: 14 hours

Tokyo, Japan: 14 hours

Islamabad, Pakistan: 14 hours

Kabul, Afghanistan: 14 hours

Tehran, Iran: 14 hours

Baghdad, Iraq: 14 hours

Beirut, Lebanon: 14 hours

Damascus, Syria: 14 hours

Cairo, Egypt: 14 hours

Jerusalem: 14 hours

Kuwait City, Kuwait: 14 hours

Gaza City, Palestine: 14 hours

New Delhi, India: 14 hours

Hong Kong: 14 hours

Dhaka, Bangladesh: 14 hours

Muscat, Oman: 14 hours

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 14 hours

Doha, Qatar: 14 hours

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 14 hours

Aden, Yemen: 14 hours

Colombo, Sri Lanka: 13 hours

Bangkok, Thailand: 13 hours

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13 hours