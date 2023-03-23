Muslims from Northern countries to fast for more than 17 hours
Pakistan
Ramazan starts every year 10 to 12 days earlier than the previous year.
LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Holy month of Ramazan has started with its blessings in which Muslims around the world are organizing fasts with great zeal and fervour.
The duration of the fast during the entire month is usually between 12 and 18 hours from sunrise to sunset around the world.
Muslims living in southern countries such as Chile or New Zealand will fast for an average of 12 hours, while Muslims living in northern countries such as Iceland or Greenland will fast for more than 17 hours.
On the other hand, for Muslims living in the Northern Hemisphere, the fasting hours will be slightly shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031.
As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar Hijri calendar in which months consist of 29 or 30 days, Ramazan starts every year 10 to 12 days earlier than the previous year.
Since the lunar year is 11 days shorter than the solar year, Ramazan will occur twice in the year 2030, first starting on January 5 and then starting on December 25.
Here are the cities with short duration of fasting around the globe
Singapore: 13 hours
Nairobi, Kenya: 13 hours
Luanda, Angola: 13 hours
Jakarta, Indonesia: 13 hours
Brasilia, Brazil: 13 hours
Harare, Zimbabwe: 13 hours
Johannesburg, South Africa: 13 hours
Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 hours
Celdad del Este, Paraguay: 12 hours
Cape Town, South Africa: 12 hours
Montevideo, Uruguay: 12 hours
Canberra, Australia: 12 hours
Puerto Montt, Chile: 12 hours
Christchurch, New Zealand: 12 hours
Cities with longer durations of fasting
Nook, Greenland: 17 hours
Reykjavik, Iceland: 17 hours
Helsinki, Finland: 17 hours
Stockholm, Sweden: 17 hours
Glasgow, Scotland: 17 hours
Amsterdam, Netherlands: 16 hours
Warsaw, Poland: 16 hours
London, United Kingdom: 16 hours
Astana, Kazakhstan: 16 hours
Brussels, Belgium: 16 hours
Paris, France: 15 hours
Zurich, Switzerland: 15 hours
Bucharest, Romania: 15 hours
Ottawa, Canada: 15 hours
Sofia, Bulgaria: 15 hours
Rome, Italy: 15 hours
Madrid, Spain: 15 hours
Sarajevo, Bosnia: 15 hours
Lisbon, Portugal: 14 hours
Athens, Greece: 14 hours
Beijing, China: 14 hours
Washington DC, USA: 14 hours
Pyongyang, North Korea: 14 hours
Ankara, Turkey: 14 hours
Rabat, Morocco: 14 hours
Tokyo, Japan: 14 hours
Islamabad, Pakistan: 14 hours
Kabul, Afghanistan: 14 hours
Tehran, Iran: 14 hours
Baghdad, Iraq: 14 hours
Beirut, Lebanon: 14 hours
Damascus, Syria: 14 hours
Cairo, Egypt: 14 hours
Jerusalem: 14 hours
Kuwait City, Kuwait: 14 hours
Gaza City, Palestine: 14 hours
New Delhi, India: 14 hours
Hong Kong: 14 hours
Dhaka, Bangladesh: 14 hours
Muscat, Oman: 14 hours
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 14 hours
Doha, Qatar: 14 hours
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 14 hours
Aden, Yemen: 14 hours
Colombo, Sri Lanka: 13 hours
Bangkok, Thailand: 13 hours
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13 hours