ECP has taken an unconstitutional step by delaying the elections, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan shows disapproval of Punjab election delay

23 March,2023 03:58 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown concern over the delay of provincial election in Punjab. The chairman PTI seemed daunted by the delay as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification to hold Punjab elections later in October. Earlier this year, PTI in collaboration with their allies, dissolved two provincial assemblies in anticipation of fresh elections.

Talking to twitter, he said, “By postponing Punjab elections till Oct ECP has violated the Constitution. Today everyone must stand behind the legal community - the judiciary & lawyers - with expectation that they will protect Constitution. For if this is accepted today then it is the end of Rule of Law in Pak”

Moreover, he told the twitter audience, “We dissolved our 2 provincial legislatures with expectation that elections would be held in 90 days as clearly given in our Constitution. We did not take this action to allow a bunch of fascists to impose a reign of terror, violating the Constitution & Rule of Law”.

However, Mr.Khan also seems optimistic that the energetic youth of the country are cognizant of the unconstitutional measure being taken by the ECP and shared a sanguine tweet that the legal fraternity will surely take part in resisting such extraconstitutional measures.

