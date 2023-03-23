IG Sindh orders security high alert in Karachi as the holy month begins

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a security high alert for sensitive spots

KARACHI (Dunya News) – With the beginning of Ramazan, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a security high alert for central mosques, seminaries, imambargahs, shrines and other public spots.

The IG said, extra-ordinary security arrangements should be made at police station level. He ordered the Sindh police to ensure effective snap checking, recce and supervision of vulnerable spots.

Moreover, he added, SHOs should ensure rapid information sharing through mutual coordination. The security of all the above mentioned places should be made fool proof in collaboration with their administration.

The IG also emphasized on strengthening the intelligence sharing networks and making it efficient. Also, he warned that any sort of misconduct would not be tolerated. The police has requested the citizens to cooperate with LEAs and to stay vigilant as well.