Imran Khan seems frightened in his latest speech, says Sharjeel Memon

Information Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Memon said Imran Khan seems scared in his last public address

23 March,2023 01:48 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In one of his Latest statements, the provincial minister said that Imran khan seems terrified. He extended an advice by saying that the PTI chairman should stop making statements based on assumptions, like Hollywood movies. The minister also shared his suspicion that maybe some magical powers have taken over his head.



The minister also said that in his address Imran khan seemed bizarre and he was acting absurdly which evidently indicates that he is severely scared.

According to Mr.Memon, he considers the statements by foreign personalities in favour of Imran khan as an intervention in the Pakistan's autonomy regarding internal matter. Also, he said that, Imran Khan should clearly understand that the government of Pakistan would not concede to any foreign pressure generated by lobbying firms.