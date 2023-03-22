PM, President felicitate Muslim Ummah, nation on Ramazan ul Mubarak

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday felicitated the Muslim Ummah, nation on Ramazan ul Mubarak.

In a message on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak, 1444 Hijrah, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak not only provided moments of spiritual and moral blessings, but also bring a message to the entire Ummah to further promote qualities of compassion, brotherhood and cooperation.

The holy month is a harbinger of transformation for the Muslims at the individual and collective levels and provides a good opportunity to streamline their lives,.

The president observed that objective of fasting was to strengthen the virtue of piety as it help promoted qualities of endurance and determination.

By adhering to Islamic proclamations and obedience, it provided an opportunity to a Muslim to lead a life full of discipline by following Allah Almighty’s commands.

The president said today, Pakistan was passing through difficult economic situation which made it imperative for all of them to take care of the feeble, dependent and needy segments of society.

These segments passed through severe economic situation throughout the year with trials and tribulations, he said, and urged the people to fully support them all the year and especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

With this virtuous act, they could reap the benefits and blessings of Ramazan ul Mubarak, he opined.

The president also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and wished that the holy month might enable them to get its blessings.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Muslim world and the nation on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the holy month taught them self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices.

May Allah Almighty enable them to earn blessings of the holy month, the prime minister prayed while congratulating all.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 22, 2023

In a separate statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister urged the people to especially pray for the betterment of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

May Allah Almighty rid Pakistan of the economic woes, poverty and inflation, he added.

The prime minister asked the people to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and elimination of terrorism.

He said Ramazan ul Mubarak was a month of blessings and appealed for prayers for the collective betterment of humanity and protection from the calamities.