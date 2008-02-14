ECP gives nod to several monitoring mechanisms for transparent elections

22 March,2023 03:29 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to establish a control room to monitor the upcoming elections. The decision was made during a high-level session of the commission chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

During the meeting, it was also decided that ECP for the first time will share WhatsApp and UAN numbers for instant registration of complaints. These complaints can be lodged on the basis of any documented complaint or visual evidence, so they can be effectively addressed.

The session was attended by ECP members, special secretary, additional secretary and other senior office-bearers of the commission.

The IT and Project Management team briefed the session regarding various initiatives for the upcoming elections. These projects include Election Management System (EMS) to facilitate the Returning Officer (RO) in compiling results that would be easily accessible through live screens in the offices of RO and provincial election commissioners.

The session was also apprised about the Election Management Control Center (EMCC), which will supervise the whole election process.

Other than these, the meeting was informed about the establishment of Security Facilitation Centre (SFC) to assist ROs.

An online system for scrutiny of candidate documents is being established in collaboration with State Bank, FIA, NAB, and FBR. The system will be instrumental for RO in detecting dual citizenship and accessing details of bank default, FBR and NAB cases in order to rapidly decide matters regarding nomination papers. The system has already provided the data of 8595 candidates after verification from the concerned departments.

Moreover, the meeting was also informed about the monitoring systems and the creation of control room for the upcoming general elections to ensure effective monitoring with the collaboration of district administration, LEAs and ROs.

