Pleasing weather after rain in Karachi

20 March,2023 10:29 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – on Monday, the weather of Karachi became quite pleasant when it rained after the dusty winds blew in the city.

The weather became pleasing with light rain and cool winds in different areas of the city, Gulshan Iqbal, Ayesha Manzil, University Road.

There was light rain in Bahria Town, Super Highway and the surrounding areas of the city. Experts say that there may be more rain in the city.

