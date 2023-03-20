Pemra chairman rebuts claims of ban on broadcasting Imran's speeches

Says 'someone else' is not controlling Pemra

20 March,2023 09:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig on Monday rebutted the claims of the ban on the broadcast of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches.

Talking to the media at the Parliament House, he said the authority had not notified the ban on the coverage of Mr Khan’s speeches. When a journalist asked if the notification released in this regard was false and if someone else had issued a fake notification, he replied that the authority had not released any notification and no one could use the media watchdog’s name to issue a notification.

The journalist countered by saying if "someone else" was controlling the authority and why Mr Khan was off the screen. Mr Baig replied that no one else was controlling the Pemra.

