Pakpattan's ex PML-N MNA, Kasur's Nasira Meo join PTI

Both secured more than 25000 votes in 2018 general elections

20 March,2023 08:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) former MNA from Pakpattan Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar and an independent candidate from Kasur Nasira Meo on Monday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Both politicians called on PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence.

Ms Meo contested the NA-137 Kasur I’s 2018 general elections independently and secured 28876 votes while Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar secured 32491 votes in the NA-145 Pakpattan I’s elections.

PTI wrote on Twitter, "Despite the imported government's attempts to corner the PTI, politicians are expressing their confidence in the party".