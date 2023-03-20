Imran talks about peace after terrorists resided in Zaman Park: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam reminds Imran of torture inflicted on policemen

20 March,2023 07:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz assailed on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was now talking about peace after terrorists resided in Zaman Park.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Nawaz launched a fresh salvo at the deposed premier, saying, "Now he realises that he will be dealt with iron hands".

“Imran Khan is now speaking about peace after police mobiles were attacked and dozens of policemen were injured. Not only this, but petrol bombs were also used, and terrorists lived in Zaman Park,” she bashed Mr Khan.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, strongly condemned on Monday the torture on the policemen amid the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before the court.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the allied parties during which different matters were underscored including the torture on the officers. Apart of that, the purported audio leak of former Chief Justice Saqib Nasir and Khawaja Tariq Rahim was condemned as it featured the statement against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Sources privy to the development said that all the parties – formed the PDM – believed on action – against any entity – as per the constitution.

Besides this, the maligning campaign against the Army and the COAS was also strongly condemned. The PDM leaders ensured to stand by the institutions of the state, vowing to deal the extremists with iron hands.



