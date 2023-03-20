Ahsan says PTI trying to destabilise state

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan says PTI trying to destabilise state

Urges Supreme Court to take notice of violence and ransacking at Judicial Complex

20 March,2023 03:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N leader and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to destabilise the state.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister said that there was a VIP law for a person in Pakistan. “Why there are different laws for others?” he asked. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said democratic leaders always preferred dialogue over resorting to violence.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan had been disseminating hate and creating chaos in the country. He said PTI villains attacked institutions including judiciary and security forces in Islamabad and Lahore.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the violence and ransacking at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad by the PTI crooks. He said Imran Khan wanted bloodshed and anarchy in the country and was responsible for prevailing economic situation. He said a conspiracy was being hatched to destabilise the state through attacking the state institutions.

The minister said strict action would be taken against those who took law into their hands in Lahore and attacked police and other law enforcing agencies. Replying to a question pertaining to the deal with International Monetary Fund, he said Imran Khan sabotaged inking deal with the IMF, but due to the hectic efforts of the incumbent government, a good news in this connection would be shared with the nation soon.