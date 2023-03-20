PTI's Atif Munsif among seven killed in gun attack in Abbottabad

Assailants also fired a rocket at vehicle

20 March,2023 07:26 pm

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Tehsil Chairman from Havelian Atif Munsif was among the seven killed in a targeted gun attack on his vehicle on Monday.

Atif Munsif was reportedly on his way home when unknown attackers opened fire at his vehicle in the village of Langra resulting in his death, his four security guards, and three other workers. The assailants also fired a rocket at the vehicle which burnt the vehicle and gutted the dead bodies, confirmed District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.