PPP to approach SHC against delay in mayor elections

20 March,2023 06:41 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday announced to challenge the delay in Karachi mayor and deputy mayor elections in Sindh High Court (SHC).

PPP would approach the court if the schedule of elections for special local body seats was not released and the SHC would be approached for the immediate election of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman.

PPP would also approach the court against the schedule of the local government by-elections.

Earlier election commission announced the local government by-elections on April 18.

