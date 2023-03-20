PM Shehbaz announces petroleum relief package for low income people

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz announces petroleum relief package for low income people

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon.

20 March,2023 09:07 am

LAHORE (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a big relief for low income segment of society by giving a subsidy of Rs50 per liter under petroleum relief package.

While chairing a review meeting on Sunday on the relief package here, he said the petroleum relief will be given to low income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of departments concerned for effective implementation of the subsidy programme.

He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor.

The government was making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to the low-income segment of society.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

Last week, the government hiked petrol prices by Rs5 per litre. The new prices came into effect on March 16 and will remain in place till March 31.

