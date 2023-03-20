One killed, five injured in road mishap in Chiniot

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

20 March,2023 06:22 am

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – One person was killed and five other were critically wounded in a road accident in Chiniot in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jhang Road where a speeding bus collided with a trailer, killing one person on the spot and injuring five others.

