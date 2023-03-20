In-focus

One killed, five injured in road mishap in Chiniot

One killed, five injured in road mishap in Chiniot

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – One person was killed and five other were critically wounded in a road accident in Chiniot in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jhang Road where a speeding bus collided with a trailer, killing one person on the spot and injuring five others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Related News