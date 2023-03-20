Marriyum lambasts Imran Khan for playing victim card

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum lambasts Imran Khan for playing victim card

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the leaders of the PTI were afraid of a brave woman Maryam Nawaz.

20 March,2023 05:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for playing a victim card following a raid of the police on his residence at Zaman Park the other day.

She said Imran Khan, who did not even own her daughter, had no right to talk about the sanctity of home and claiming that her wife Bushra Bibi was home alone when the police carried out a raid at his residence. It was he who himself hid terrorists, weapons, firearms and other weapons in his home to attack the state, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb termed Imran Khan a “shameless person” who, according to her, sent daughters of his opponents behind bars and put them in death cells during his four-year (mis) rule.

The minister said that the leaders of the PTI were afraid of a brave woman Maryam Nawaz.

