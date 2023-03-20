US satisfied with Pakistan nuclear security procedures

Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US is satisfied with Pakistan nuclear program.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael E. Kurilla during a testimony before the US Senate Arms Services Committee has expressed satisfaction regarding Pakistan nuclear security procedures.

During a testimony before the US Senate Arms Services Committee, General Michael Kurilla said I am confident in their (Pakistan) nuclear security procedures and added that US is satisfied with Pakistan nuclear program.

He stated this while responding to a question by a Senator whether Pakistan’s nuclear program was secure against the backdrop of ongoing political instability and economic crisis.

General Michael Kurilla said I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Munir. He said that I think the concerns right now in Pakistan are their budget, their financial situation, the current political situation and the counterterrorism situation.

He also referred to the resurgence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as attacks by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan have increased significantly since the end of a ceasefire with the banned group.

