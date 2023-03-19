Ziaul Haq's son Ijazul Haq joins PTI

Ijaz contests election from NA-169 Bahwalnagar

19 March,2023 08:46 pm

LAHORE (Dunys News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) leader Ijazul Haq on Sunday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Former president Ziaul Haq’s son met PTI Chief Imran Khan at his battered residence at Zaman Park and discussed politics. Mr Haq announced to contest the upcoming elections on PTI’s ticket.

Mr Haq had finished second with 72461 votes in the NA-169 Bahawalnagar’s 2018 general elections against PML-N’s Noorul Hassan Tanvir with 91763 votes.

