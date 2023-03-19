Imran's role to be significant in country's political future, says Elahi

19 March,2023 05:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s role in the future of the country’s politics would be important.

He had a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in which various issues of the country were discussed.

Mr Elahi said he had always played constructive role for the country’s stability and he would continue to perform his duties and PTI chief would lift the image of the country at the international level.

Both leaders expressed resolve to be united on various problems confronting the country.

