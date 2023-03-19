IGP visits injured officers at Services Hospital

Pakistan Pakistan IGP visits injured officers at Services Hospital

The IGP visited SI Sulaiman Akbar, ASI Naseer and ASI Furqan and appreciated their courage.

19 March,2023 03:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Services Hospital to inquire after the health of officers and personnel suffered injuries while attacked by PTI workers during raid on Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park on Saturday.

The IGP visited Sub-Inspector Sulaiman Akbar, ASI Naseer and ASI Furqan and appreciated their courage and bravery.

The doctors on duty informed IGP Anwar about the treatment being given to the injured officers and their health condition.

Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana and other officers accompanied the IGP to the Services Hospital.

