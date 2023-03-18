Several districts of KP impose Section 144 amidst possible terrorist threats

18 March,2023 09:49 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – On Saturday, in a move to ensure the safety and security of citizens, Section 144 was imposed in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 18 to 23.

The districts of Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan, Kirk, Kohat, Chitral, Kurram, Dir Lower, Upper, Abbottabad, Malakand, Swat, and Lakki Marwat came together to take this precautionary measure.

This came in light of recent reports of possible terrorist activities and the gathering of more than four people would be prohibited.

The Deputy Commissioners of these districts stated that the ban may be extended further if the situation requires it.

The imposition of Section 144 is a necessary measure to protect the precious lives of citizens and maintain law and order in these areas.

Strict action would be taken against anyone who violates these regulations, as per the law. The public is urged to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the government.

