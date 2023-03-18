Federal ministers meet to discuss advancements in Aviation, PIA, Railways sectors

18 March,2023 09:35 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his delegation met with Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the aviation, Pakistan International Airline (PIA), and railways sectors.

During the meeting, Mr Rafique gave a detailed briefing to the finance minister on the recent advancements and improvements made in these sectors.

The visiting delegation included Saif Anjum, Secretary Aviation, Shaukat Ali Chairman PI Investment Limited, and Commodore Usman Gul Director PIA.

Expressing his commitment to providing top-notch services to the public, Mr Rafique highlighted that the aviation, PIA, and railways authorities were taking all possible steps to ensure customer satisfaction.

