AJK PM meets Imran, calls for dialogue with all political stakeholders

18 March,2023 08:31 pm

MIRPUR (APP) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore late Friday night and discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern, particularly the prevailing political situation in the country.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the AJK PM on the occasion voiced his concern over cases registered against Imran Khan.

Tanveer Ilyas also deplored political instability in the country. The AJK PM said that holding elections on time was the only way forward to steer the country out of the severe economic crisis. He said that all the political parties should rise above their party interests and talk to each other to ensure much-needed stability in the country.

The AJK PM was of the view that the PTI leadership should be ready to talk to everyone for the sake of the country.

“If there is any political process, the PTI should be a part of it,” the AJK PM urged, adding that given the country’s severe economic crisis, there was a dire need that all the political stakeholders should bury their hatchet and sit down on the negotiating table and find a solution to all the problems.

“The economy is in crisis, the dollar is at an all-time high and the rupee has lost its value,” the AJK PM said stressing effective management of the economy. During the meeting, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of PTI worker Zill e Shah.

Government ministers, including Maqbool Gujjar, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Ch. Akmal Ali Shan Soni, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt, Special Assistant Raja Sabil, Toseef Abbasi and Umar Shehzad were also present on the occasion.