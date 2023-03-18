IGP says petrol bombs retrieved from Imran's Lahore residence

18 March,2023 07:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday that ammunition was recovered from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

He addressed a pressed conference and said the ammunition including the petrol bombs - were recovered from the residence of Imran Khan.

The police chief said bunkers and sacks of sand were also found, which he said were creating the impression of it being a no-go area.

He added the exact location where the bombs were manufactured was being traced by the police.

During the press conference today, IG Anwar explained how the petrol bombs recovered were “used by the PTI workers against the police”.

The senior police official justified the search operation, saying the LHC had clarified that the investigation “could not be stopped or stalled in any way”.

He lauded the police personnel for clearing the “no-go area” around Imran’s residence “even after the police was pelted with stones”.

IG Anwar further said the LHC had suggested the use of latest technologies to trace “those who spread anarchy”.

Following the directives, the police made a list of the people with the “help of pictures, HD cameras, videos, geo-tagging, geo-fencing, reports from the special branch of police and other intelligence agencies”, he added.

